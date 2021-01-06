Missy Elliott Insists 'Oops (Oh My)' Is Not About What You Think

Missy Elliott says Tweet’s 2002 song “Oops (Oh My)” – on which she is featured – is not about what most people thought.

“This song was never bout Masturbation,” the rapper explained on Twitter. “it was always about her appreciating her Dark Skin (Self Love) when she looked in the mirror.”

Elliott said “it was the listeners that thought it was about sex & just ran with it... & we just let the consumers mind create what they wanted.”

Self-pleasure has been mentioned in songs by a long list of acts, including Harry Styles (“From the Dining Table”), Carly Rae Jepsen (“Party for One”), Britney Spears (“Touch of my Hand”) and Pink (“Fingers,” “U + Ur Hand”), Green Day (“Longview”) and Blink-182 (“M&Ms”).

Some of the songs people danced to in the '80s were fully about self-pleasure, including Billy Idol's 1980 hit "Dancing With Myself" and Cyndi Lauper's 1984 single "She Bop."

In 1990, Divinyls just went for it with the not-so-subtle love song “I Touch Myself.”