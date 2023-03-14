Mod Sun, Machine Gun Kelly Among Razzies 'Winners'

Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne’s ex-fiancé Mod Sun won an award on Oscars weekend – but it was definitely not an Oscar.

The musicians were named co-winners in the Worst Director category at the 43rd Golden Raspberry Awards (aka the Razzies) for their film Good Mourning.

The not-so-coveted award recognized the feature directorial debut of MGK and Mod Sun, who also starred in the movie. Lavigne appears in the flick, along with singers Becky G and Dove Cameron and rappers Snoop Dogg and YG.

Good Mourning grossed a paltry $21,348, U.S. according to Box Office Mojo, and has a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

MGK was also nominated for Worst Actor, Mod Sun was up for Worst Supporting Actor and the pair were in the running for Worst Screen Combo.

Worst Actor at the Razzies went to Thirty Seconds to Mars frontman Jared Leto for his role in Morbius.