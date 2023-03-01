Mod Sun Says Heart 'Feels Broken' After Avril Lavigne Split

Mod Sun said Tuesday his heart is broken after his fiancée Avril Lavigne called it quits.

“In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” the singer shared in an Instagram post. “I just know there’s a plan for it all. I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken."

Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, is currently on his God Save the Teen Tour, which stops in Vancouver on Thursday followed by Edmonton on Saturday and then Toronto on March 10 and Montreal on March 12.

"Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing," he wrote. "I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

On Tuesday, a rep for Lavigne confirmed that the Canadian singer ended their relationship.

Mod Sun popped the question last March in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower in Paris. “The day we met I knew you were the one,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Together forever til our days are done.”

It would have been the third marriage for Lavigne, 38, and the first for Smith, 35. (He had a wedding ceremony in 2018 with Bella Thorne but the two were not legally married.) Lavigne, who was born in Belleville, Ont., tied the knot with Nickelback frontman Chad Kroeger in France on Canada Day in 2013 and was married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley from 2006 to 2010.

She and Smith started dating while working together on her album Love Sux. On a 2021 episode of Ellen, Lavigne said the album was inspired by previous relationships. “It was sort of reflecting back at my life in love,” she explained. "I haven’t had the best luck.”