Modest Mouse Drummer Jeremiah Green Battling Cancer

Jeremiah Green, a founding member of indie rock band Modest Mouse, is battling stage four cancer.

The 45-year-old drummer’s mother Carol Namatame shared the heartbreaking news in a Facebook post over the holidays.

“Please send healing vibes for my son,” she wrote. “He’s … so strong and so brave and hanging in there!”

Green co-founded Modest Mouse in 1992 with Isaac Brock and Eric Judy.

There has been no public statement about Green’s health from the band, which has several festival dates lined up beginning in March.

Seattle radio host Marco Collins said on Facebook that Green will not be on tour with Modest Mouse “because he is currently undergoing chemo treatments.”

Collins added: “Despite having a stage 4 diagnosis, his prognosis is good! Also his oncologist is a big MM fan (so he’s got that in his corner!).”