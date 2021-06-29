Mogwai Announces Canadian Tour Dates

Scottish band Mogwai has included three Canadian cities on its 2022 tour in support of its recently-released 10th studio album As the Love Continues.

"It's been far too long since we were last in your part of the world and we can't wait to get back over again and play for you all next year," read a message to fans on Instagram.

Mogwai is scheduled to perform April 9 at Montreal’s Corona Theatre, Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on April 11 and Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on April 18.

Tickets go on sale at 9 a.m. local time on July 30.

The critically acclaimed As the Love Continues debuted at the top of the UK album charts in February. It also marked the 25th anniversary of Mogwai’s first single, “Tuner”/“Lower.”