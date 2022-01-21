MONSTA X Cancels Only Canadian Date On 'No Limit Tour'

MONSTA X announced Friday it is scrapping the only Canadian date on its upcoming North American tour.

“We have made this decision with the safety of fans, artists, and staff as our top priority,” read a message from Starship Entertainment. “We’re sorry for the inconvenience and ask for your generous understanding.”

The MONSTA X tour originally set to include a June 14, 2020 stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre and a July 3, 2020 show at Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver. As the pandemic raged, MONSTA X rescheduled the Toronto show to April 30, 2021 at the smaller Meridian Hall and cancelled Vancouver.

Last May, the Toronto show was pushed to Feb. 1, 2022. Ticket holders will automatically receive refunds.

Friday’s announcement included new dates for U.S. shows between May 21 and June 11.

MONSTA X released All About Luv, its first English-language album, last year.