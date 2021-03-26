MONSTA X Postpones Tour Again Due To COVID-19

K-Pop group MONSTA X announced Thursday it is once again postponing its tour, which includes one show in Canada, “due to a rise in the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases around the world.”

The tour was originally set to include a June 14, 2020 stop at Toronto’s Scotiabank Centre and a July 3, 2020 show at Thunderbird Sports Centre in Vancouver. As the pandemic raged, MONSTA X rescheduled the Toronto show to April 30, 2021 at the smaller Meridian Hall and scrapped Vancouver.

“We plan to secure a new performance schedule,” read a statement from Starship Entertainment, “putting the safety of fans, artists and staff first. All tickets will be honoured and valid for the new dates once they are rescheduled.”

The tour was preceded last year by All About Luv, the first English-language album from MONSTA X.