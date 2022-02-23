Montreal's Osheaga Festival Unveils Full Line-Up

Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival has revealed the full line-up for its 15th anniversary edition – and first since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Joining the previously announced headliners Foo Fighters, A$AP Rocky and Dua Lipa are artists like The Kid LAROI, Machine Gun Kelly, Charli XCX, Arkells, Sam Fender, Burna Boy and Glass Animals.

“Our goal since year one of Osheaga has been to create a festival for music fans who truly love the live music experience, seeing their favourite acts and discovering new artists,” said festival founder Nick Farkas, in a release. “This year's lineup is almost three years in the making; it has given us a lot of time to reflect on the last 15 years.

“We wanted to stay true to our roots by putting forward a lineup that is diverse, eclectic, and multi-genre, as well as finding the balance between current and more established artists.

Other acts announced Wednesday include Kygo, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Big Sean, Tones and I, Bleachers, Tove Lo, Idles and SAINt JHN.

The line-up is also stacked with homegrown artists. Check out the full list below.

Osheaga runs July 29 to 31 at Jean Drapeau Park.

General admission 1-day and 3-day passes go on sale Feb. 25 at 12 noon. Weekend passes, ranging from $335 to $1,300, are already available.

Osheaga is presented by Bell, parent company of this website.