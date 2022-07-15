Morgan Evans Visits Famous Abbey Road Crosswalk

Ahead of his concert in London on Thursday, Morgan Evans just had to pay a visit to the world’s most famous crosswalk.

“Spent some time holding up traffic on Abbey Road this morning,” the 37-year-old Australian country singer captioned a pair of photos on Instagram showing him following in the footsteps of the Beatles.

Paul McCartney went barefoot in the now-iconic 1969 photo on the cover of Abbey Road but Evans elected to wear sandals.

Fellow country star Kip Moore commented “Ok ok easy there buddy,” prompting Evans to reply “full tourist mode engaged Haha.”

The singer said he was “stoked” to perform at the Lafayette in London. On Friday, he joins Brad Paisley for a string of shows in Scotland, Ireland, Netherlands, Denmark and Norway.

Evans will perform Aug. 5 at the Boots and Hearts festival in Oro-Medonte, Ont.