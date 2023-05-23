Morgan Wade Reveals Plan To Have Double Masectomy

Country singer Morgan Wade has said she will undergo a double mastectomy in November.

The 28-year-old told Page Six on Saturday that she tested for the BRCA gene, which increases the risk of breast cancer. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Wade clarified: "I was diagnosed with the [RAD51D] gene a while back ... I was nervous and said BRCA in the interview."

“I’m feeling fine, I’m just pissed I won’t be able to work out because I really like working out,” Wade said. “That’s my only qualm about it.”

The singer said her mother had the same surgery last year "and my little cousin is going to get it, but I’ll be fine."

Wade told fans via Instagram that she will "go in depth" about her decision at a later date but said the surgery is a "preventative" measure.

In a 2020 Facebook post, Wade shared that her aunt “kicked” breast cancer.

Wade’s new album Psychopath is due out on Aug. 25. She is scheduled to perform at Montreal’s Lasso festival on Aug. 19.