Morgan Wallen Adds 3 Dates To Canadian Tour

Canadian country music fans are getting more Morgan Wallen.

The singer announced Monday that he is adding three shows to the Canadian leg of next year’s One Night At A Time World Tour.

Wallen will perform at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 (in addition to the previously announced Sept. 16 show) and will perform Oct. 3 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena (in addition to the Oct. 4 show).

The country star, who is set to play the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta on Aug. 5, announced on Dec. 1 that he will return north for shows in Toronto, London, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary and Vancouver.

Wallen will be joined by ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

The tour takes its name from One Thing At A Time, the three-track sampler the singer is released last Friday.

Check out the Canadian dates below:

Aug 5 - Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree

Sept 14-16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct 3 & 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena