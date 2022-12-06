Morgan Wallen Adds 3 Dates To Canadian Tour
Canadian country music fans are getting more Morgan Wallen.
The singer announced Monday that he is adding three shows to the Canadian leg of next year’s One Night At A Time World Tour.
Wallen will perform at Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Sept. 14 and Sept. 15 (in addition to the previously announced Sept. 16 show) and will perform Oct. 3 at Vancouver’s Rogers Arena (in addition to the Oct. 4 show).
The country star, who is set to play the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta on Aug. 5, announced on Dec. 1 that he will return north for shows in Toronto, London, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon, Calgary and Vancouver.
Wallen will be joined by ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.
The tour takes its name from One Thing At A Time, the three-track sampler the singer is released last Friday.
Check out the Canadian dates below:
Aug 5 - Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree
Sept 14-16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens
Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre
Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Oct 3 & 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Artist Radio
Listen to music from Morgan Wallen