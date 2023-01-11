Morgan Wallen Among Country Nominees At 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Morgan Wallen and Luke Combs are among the top nominees in the country music categories at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

Both are up for Country Artist of the Year as well as Country Song of the Year (Wallen’s “Wasted On You” and Combs’ “The Kind of Love We Make”). Wallen’s “Wasted On You” is also nominated for Best Lyrics.

Carrie Underwood is vying for Country Artist of the Year and in the fan-voted categories Favourite Tour Style and Favourite Residency (REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency). Also earning a pair of nominations is Bailey Zimmerman, who’s up for Best New Country Artist and the Social Star Award.

“Buy Dirt” by Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan is nominated for Country Song of the Year and Best Lyrics and in the all-genre Best Collaboration category, “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” by Elle King and Miranda Lambert and “half my hometown” by Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney are contenders. Parmalee is nominated for Best Duo/Group of the Year.

Shania Twain’s Let’s Go! is nominated for Favourite Residency and Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl is up for Favourite Documentary.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards recognize the most-played artists of the year but fans can vote for their favourites in several categories until March 20. The winners will be announced March 27 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Check out the nominations in Country categories below and click here for the full list of iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations.

COUNTRY SONG OF THE YEAR

“Buy Dirt” - Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” - Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” - Cole Swindell

“The Kind of Love We Make” - Luke Combs

“Wasted On You” - Morgan Wallen

COUNTRY ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

BEST NEW COUNTRY ARTIST

Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block