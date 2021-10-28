Morgan Wallen Among Nominees For 2021 American Music Awards

Morgan Wallen, who was caught on video using a racial slur earlier this year, is among the nominees in Country categories for the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).

The singer is up for Favourite Male Country Artist and Dangerous: The Double Album is nominated for Favourite Country Album.

AMAs producers insist Wallen will not be included in the show on Nov. 21.

“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity,” read a statement from the AMAs.

“We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”

Wallen was suspended from his record label, dropped from his agency and his songs were pulled from radio stations and some streaming services after he was caught calling someone a “p***y-a** n****r.” He later blamed it on alcohol. “There’s no reason to downplay what I did. I was wrong," he said. "It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I'm facing."

Other Country nominees include Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett and Luke Combs.

Check out the nominations in Country categories below:

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Gabby Barrett

Kacey Musgraves

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Lady A

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Chris Stapleton Starting Over

Gabby Barrett Goldmine

Lee Brice Hey World

Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here

Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”

Luke Combs “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”