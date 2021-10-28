Morgan Wallen Among Nominees For 2021 American Music Awards
Morgan Wallen, who was caught on video using a racial slur earlier this year, is among the nominees in Country categories for the 2021 American Music Awards (AMAs).
The singer is up for Favourite Male Country Artist and Dangerous: The Double Album is nominated for Favourite Country Album.
MORE: See All The Nominees For The 2021 American Music Awards
AMAs producers insist Wallen will not be included in the show on Nov. 21.
“Morgan Wallen is a nominee this year based on charting. As his conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity,” read a statement from the AMAs.
“We plan to evaluate his progress in doing meaningful work as an ally to the Black community and will consider his participation in future shows.”
Wallen was suspended from his record label, dropped from his agency and his songs were pulled from radio stations and some streaming services after he was caught calling someone a “p***y-a** n****r.” He later blamed it on alcohol. “There’s no reason to downplay what I did. I was wrong," he said. "It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I'm facing."
Other Country nominees include Chris Stapleton, Gabby Barrett and Luke Combs.
Check out the nominations in Country categories below:
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Gabby Barrett
Kacey Musgraves
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Lady A
Old Dominion
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Chris Stapleton Starting Over
Gabby Barrett Goldmine
Lee Brice Hey World
Luke Bryan Born Here Live Here Die Here
Morgan Wallen Dangerous: The Double Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton “Starting Over”
Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends”
Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones”
Luke Combs “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes “Fancy Like”