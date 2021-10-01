Morgan Wallen Barred From CMA Awards

Morgan Wallen, a nominee at next month’s Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, has been barred from attending the show.

Wallen continues to suffer consequences after he was caught on video in February using a racist slur. The country star has apologized (“There’s no reason to downplay what I did. I was wrong. It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I'm facing”) and claimed he donated around $500,000 U.S. to several Black-focused organizations.

Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album, which topped the U.S. charts for weeks, is up for Album of the Year at the CMA Awards on Nov. 10.

CMA boss Sarah Trahern spoke to the Los Angeles Times about the decision not to invite Wallen to the awards show: “This was something we looked at from so many angles. The decision, ultimately, was the man would not be allowed, but the music and the people who were part of it [songwriters and producers] could be eligible.

“This is the first time in the history of the CMA, to my knowledge, anyone has ever been disqualified for conduct. Honouring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way.”