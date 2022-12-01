Morgan Wallen Coming To Canada In 2023

Morgan Wallen announced Thursday he is coming to Canada next year.

The country star, who is set to play the Big Valley Jamboree in Camrose, Alberta on Aug. 5, will return north in September for shows in Toronto, London, Ottawa, Quebec City, Montreal, Winnipeg, Saskatoon and Calgary. On Oct. 4, Waller will be in Vancouver.

Wallen will be joined by ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman.

Tickets for Wallen’s One Night At A Time World Tour go on sale Dec. 9. It takes its name from One Thing At A Time, the three-track sampler the singer is releasing at midnight.

“Man, what a year 2022 has been with the Dangerous Tour. I had the time of my life, and I cannot begin to express how grateful I am that my fans connected with the Dangerous album the way they did,” said Wallen, in a release. “I’ve had so many people ask me if I wanted to take some time off; but the truth is, I have been writing and making so much music in my off-time because I feel as inspired as I ever have.

“It feels like new songs are pouring out of me, and I love that feeling.”

Check out the Canadian dates below:

Aug 5 - Camrose, AB - Big Valley Jamboree

Sept 16 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

Sept 18 - London, ON - Budweiser Gardens

Sept 21 - Ottawa, ON - Canadian Tire Centre

Sept 22 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Sept 23 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Sept 28 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Sept 29 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sept 30 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Oct 4 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena