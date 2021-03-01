Morgan Wallen Sets 'Billboard' Chart Record

Three weeks after being caught on video shouting a racist slur, Morgan Wallen has set a Billboard chart record.

The 27-year-old singer’s Dangerous: The Double Album has become the only country album to spend its first seven weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

Wallen broke a record set by Garth Brooks in 1992 with The Chase, which spent its first six weeks at the top of the chart. (It later returned to No. 1 for one more week.)

In terms of total weeks, Dangerous: The Double Album and The Chase are two of only eight country albums ever to spend at least seven weeks in the top spot – including three by Brooks and two by Taylor Swift.

Wallen also has the first album to spend seven consecutive weeks at No. 1 since Views by Canadian rap star Drake, which had a total of nine weeks on top in 2016.

The Billboard 200 is compiled using MRC Data for sales and streams in the U.S. The latest chart, dated March 6, will be published Tuesday.

Wallen said he was “on hour 72 of a bender” when he was caught on camera calling someone a “p***y-a** n****r.”

The singer was suspended from his record label, dropped from his agency and his songs were pulled from radio stations and some streaming services after the video was posted on TMZ. The Academy of Country Music Awards said it is pausing Wallen's “potential involvement and eligibility for this year's 56th Academy of Country Music Awards cycle.”

In a video message, the singer said: “I was wrong. It's on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept the penalties I'm facing.”

Jason Isbell, who wrote one song on the album, has promised to donate his earnings to the NAACP.