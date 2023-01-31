Morgan Wallen Shares 'One Thing At A Time' Details

Morgan Wallen has shared details about this third studio album, One Thing At A Time, which is set for release on March 3.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs and the lows,” the country star explained, in a release. “It also brings together the musical influences that have shaped me as an artist – country, alternative and hip-hop.”

Wallen said there are so many songs on the album because “we just kept exploring with fresh lyrics, music and production ideas and these are the songs that felt right to me.” He said the 36-track collection – produced by Canada’s Joey Moi – was “a blast to create.”

Wallen interpolated The Allman Brothers' “Midnight Rider” on “Everything I Love,” sampled Young Thug’s “Lifestyle” on “180 (Lifestyle),” and collaborated with Eric Church, HARDY and ERNEST. His sister Ashlyne Wallen lends her voice to “Outlook.”

The One Thing At A Time cover features a photo of Wallen at the home of his grandmother Boots, who helped raise him.

Wallen is set to hit the road in support of the new album and will be in Canada for shows between August and October.

“I just try to tell it how it is – the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That’s all I know how to do,” explained Wallen. “My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ‘em laugh, smirk, cry, and think – just like it did for me.”