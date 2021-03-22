Morgan Wallen Spends 10th Week At No. 1 On U.S. Chart

Morgan Wallen’s Dangerous: The Double Album tops the U.S. albums chart for the 10th straight week – making it the first album to spend its first 10 weeks at No. 1 in 34 years.

The 27-year-old country star’s latest is one week shy of tying the 1987 debut run at No. 1 by Whitney Houston’s Whitney. The record is held by Stevie Wonder, whose Songs in the Key of Life spent its first 13 weeks at No. 1 in 1976-77.

Dangerous is also the first album to spend 10 consecutive weeks at the top of the Billboard 200 since Adele’s 21 in 2012 and the most weeks in total since Drake’s Views in 2016.

Dangerous is only the fourth country album ever to spend at least 10 weeks at No. 1, following Garth Brooks’ Ropin’ the Wind (18 weeks), Billy Ray Cyrus’ Some Gave All (17) and Taylor Swift’s Fearless (11).

Since the Billboard 200 is compiled using MRC Data for “track equivalent albums and streaming equivalent albums,” Dangerous is benefitting from having 30 songs.