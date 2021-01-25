Morgan Wallen Spends 2nd Week At No. 1 In U.S.

Morgan Wallen had the No. 1 album in the U.S. for the second straight week – making it the first country album since 2015 to spend two consecutive weeks at the top.

Dangerous: The Double Album is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Jan. 30, which will be published Tuesday. It represents sales and streams for the week that ended Jan. 21.

Wallen’s sophomore studio album debuted at the top of the chart. The last country album to spend its first two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 was Luke Bryan’s Kill the Lights in September 2015. Chris Stapleton’s Traveller was No. 1 for two consecutive weeks in November 2015 but it had debuted earlier that year at No. 14.

Dangerous: The Double Album sold 159,000 equivalent album units in the U.S., down 40 per cent from its first week of release. According to MRC Data, it is only the fourth album overall in the last year to hit 150,000 twice – behind albums by Taylor Swift, Juice ERLD and Lil Uzi Vert.

Wallen's album also debuted at No. 1 in Canada.