Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift Among Country Winners At AMAs
Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift were among the winners in the country music categories at Sunday’s American Music Awards (AMAs).
Wallen was named Favourite Male Country Artist and his hit “Wasted on You” won Favourite Country Song.
“This has always been a special song to me. I knew from the minute that we wrote it that it was going to be one of my favourite songs that I was a part of writing,” Wallen said in a video message. “It ended up being a big success and I’m really proud of it, so I’m really glad that you guys have related to the song as much as I have.”
Swift was voted Favourite Female Country Artist and Red (Taylor’s Version) – a re-recorded version of her 2012 album – earned Favourite Country Album. The singer won the same two awards at the 2013 AMAs for the original Red.
Kevin Winter / Getty Images
During the live show – which included a performance by Carrie Underwood – Dan + Shay won Favourite Country Duo or Group. "We are so grateful to get to make country music," said Shay Mooney.
Winners are determined by fan votes from nominations based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22.
Check out the country nominees and winners below. For a full list of nominations, click here.
Favourite Male Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Cody Johnson
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen *WINNER
Walker Hayes
Favourite Female Country Artist
Carrie Underwood
Lainey Wilson
Maren Morris
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift *WINNER
Favourite Country Duo or Group
Dan + Shay *WINNER
Lady A
Old Dominion
Parmalee
Zac Brown Band
Favourite Country Album
Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones
Luke Combs, Growin’ Up
Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Favourite Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”
Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” *WINNER
The AMAs are broadcast on CTV, whose parent company owns this website.
