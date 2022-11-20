Morgan Wallen, Taylor Swift Among Country Winners At AMAs

Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift were among the winners in the country music categories at Sunday’s American Music Awards (AMAs).

Wallen was named Favourite Male Country Artist and his hit “Wasted on You” won Favourite Country Song.

“This has always been a special song to me. I knew from the minute that we wrote it that it was going to be one of my favourite songs that I was a part of writing,” Wallen said in a video message. “It ended up being a big success and I’m really proud of it, so I’m really glad that you guys have related to the song as much as I have.”

Swift was voted Favourite Female Country Artist and Red (Taylor’s Version) – a re-recorded version of her 2012 album – earned Favourite Country Album. The singer won the same two awards at the 2013 AMAs for the original Red.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

During the live show – which included a performance by Carrie Underwood – Dan + Shay won Favourite Country Duo or Group. "We are so grateful to get to make country music," said Shay Mooney.

Winners are determined by fan votes from nominations based on “key fan interactions,” including streaming, sales, radio airplay and tour revenues in the year ending Sept. 22.

Check out the country nominees and winners below. For a full list of nominations, click here.

Favourite Male Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Cody Johnson

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen *WINNER

Walker Hayes

Favourite Female Country Artist

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

Maren Morris

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift *WINNER

Favourite Country Duo or Group

Dan + Shay *WINNER

Lady A

Old Dominion

Parmalee

Zac Brown Band

Favourite Country Album

Carrie Underwood, Denim & Rhinestones

Luke Combs, Growin’ Up

Cody Johnson, Human: The Double Album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) *WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Favourite Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Cody Johnson, “’Til You Can’t”

Dustin Lynch ft. MacKenzie Porter, “Thinking ‘Bout You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You” *WINNER

The AMAs are broadcast on CTV, whose parent company owns this website.