Morgan Wallen Under Fire For Using Racial Slur

Morgan Wallen, who has the No. 1 album in the U.S. for the third week in a row, says he is “embarrassed and sorry” after he was caught using the N-word.

“I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back,” the country star told TMZ after it posted a video clip in which Wallen is heard referring to someone as a “p***y-a** n****r.”

Wallen added: “There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better.”

Other country artists took to social media with reactions.

“The hate runs deep,” tweeted Mickey Guyton. “Smfh.

“How many passes will you continue to give? Asking for a friend. No one deserves to be canceled but this is unacceptable … Promises to do better don’t mean s**t.”

Maren Morris opined that Wallen’s racist language is “representative of our town.” She tweeted: “This isn’t his first ‘scuffle’ and he just demolished a huge streaming record last month regardless. We all know it wasn’t his first time using that word. We keep them rich and protected at all costs with no recourse.”

In response to the slur, streaming services and radio stations quickly pulled Wallen’s music from playlists.

Last October, Wallen was booted as musical guest on SNL after he was caught on video flouting COVID-19 rules. In his apology, the singer admitted he had “some growing up to do” and “lost myself a little bit.”

Wallen promised to “take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself. I’m gonna go work on me.”

He was invited back to SNL on its Dec. 5th episode.