Morgan Wallen Wins At 'Billboard' Music Awards

Morgan Wallen was named Top Country Male Artist at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).

The awards, which are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – were handed out in Las Vegas.

Wallen performed on the show, marking his first major awards show appearance since being caught on video last year uttering a racist slur.

Taylor Swift was named Top Country Artist and Country Female Artist and Red (Taylor's Version) earned the award for Top Country Album.

Check out the winners in Country categories below. To see winners in other categories, click here.

Top Country Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Walker Hayes

Top Country Male Artist

Chris Stapleton

Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen * WINNER

Top Country Female Artist

Carrie Underwood

Miranda Lambert

Taylor Swift * WINNER

Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay * WINNER

Florida Georgia Line

Zac Brown Band

Top Country Album

Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On

Lee Brice, Hey World

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) * WINNER

Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album

Top Country Song

Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”

Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”

Luke Combs, “Forever After All”

Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” * WINNER

Top Country Tour

Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)

Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) * WINNER

Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)