Morgan Wallen Wins At 'Billboard' Music Awards
Morgan Wallen was named Top Country Male Artist at Sunday night’s Billboard Music Awards (BBMAs).
The awards, which are based on “key fan interactions with music” – sales, streams radio airplay and social engagement (mostly in the U.S.) – were handed out in Las Vegas.
Wallen performed on the show, marking his first major awards show appearance since being caught on video last year uttering a racist slur.
Taylor Swift was named Top Country Artist and Country Female Artist and Red (Taylor's Version) earned the award for Top Country Album.
Check out the winners in Country categories below. To see winners in other categories, click here.
Top Country Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Walker Hayes
Top Country Male Artist
Chris Stapleton
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen * WINNER
Top Country Female Artist
Carrie Underwood
Miranda Lambert
Taylor Swift * WINNER
Top Country Duo/Group
Dan + Shay * WINNER
Florida Georgia Line
Zac Brown Band
Top Country Album
Florida Georgia Line, Life Rolls On
Lee Brice, Hey World
Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version)
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version) * WINNER
Walker Hayes, Country Stuff: The Album
Top Country Song
Chris Stapleton, “You Should Probably Leave”
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood, “If I Didn’t Love You”
Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan, “Buy Dirt”
Luke Combs, “Forever After All”
Walker Hayes, “Fancy Like” * WINNER
Top Country Tour
Luke Bryan (Proud to Be Right Here Tour)
Eric Church (Gather Again Tour) * WINNER
Chris Stapleton (All-American Road Show Tour)
Artist Radio
Listen to music from BBMAs winners