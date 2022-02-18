Mötley Crüe, Def Leppard Bringing 'Stadium Tour' To Canada

Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard have decided to include Canada on their upcoming Stadium Tour.

The two iconic rock bands announced Thursday they will perform in Toronto, Vancouver and Edmonton this summer with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts.

“It's on! We don't think we've ever looked forward more to kicking off a tour than this one,” the Crüe said, in a release. “We can't wait to finally see all the fans … Get ready for a wild ride this summer!”

The tour – Crüe’s first since their farewell tour in 2015 – was announced in 2019 and scheduled for summer 2020 but got pushed forward twice due to COVID-19.

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott, in a release, said: “We're beyond thrilled that the stadium tour is finally happening this summer. It’s been a while coming and we can’t wait to get back on stage again.”

The Stadium Tour will stop at Rogers Centre in Toronto on Aug. 8, BC Place in Vancouver on Sept. 2 and Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton on Sept. 4.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Feb. 25 at 10 a.m. local time.