Mötley Crüe Sells Its Music Rights

Mötley Crüe has sold the rights to its music catalogue.

Variety reported that the deal with BMG Rights Management is valued at about $150 million U.S. – although some of its sources said the number is much lower.

“It feels amazing to be collaborating with our new partners at BMG,” read a statement from the band. “Their extensive track record of success in rock made them the perfect home to continue preserving and growing our musical legacy, ensuring we always stay at the top.”

Germany-based BMG owns the music rights of acts like The Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Lenny Kravitz and Canada’s Avril Lavigne. Tina Turner sold her catalogue to BMG in October.

BMG CEO Hartwig Masuch called the Mötley Crüe deal “a new chapter for an extraordinary catalogue.” He added: “Few bands understand the myth and the magic of rock like Mötley Crüe do. In an increasingly competitive rights acquisition market, artists need to be convinced that a buyer will do the right thing with their work.”

Last year, Britain’s Hipgnosis Songs, owned by Canada’s Merck Mercuriadis, acquired Nikki Sixx’s share of the publishing rights to Mötley Crüe’s songs.