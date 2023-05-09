Motörhead Releases '90s Cover Of Metallica's 'Enter Sandman'

Motörhead on Monday released a cover of Metallica’s 1991 hit “Enter Sandman” that the band’s late Lemmy Kilmister recorded in 1998.

The track, which is now available on streaming platforms and on limited-edition 7” vinyl via the Motörhead website, arrived with an animated video by Mulberry Creative.

Kilmister recorded “Enter Sandman” with California band Zebrahead for ECW: Extreme Music, a compilation album from the now-defunct Extreme Championship Wrestling.

“He was the only [Motörhead] member in Los Angeles,” Zebrahead’s Ali Tabatabaee told Distorted Sound in 2019. “We then went in, put down the tracks, and Lemmy was so happy with the way that the song had turned out that he didn’t even replay the bass and just sang over the song.”

The CD cover art credited the song to Motörhead but the Grammy nomination (for Best Metal Performance in 1999) went to both Motörhead and Zebrahead.

Motörhead went on to cover Metallica’s 1983 track “Whiplash,” which won them a Grammy in 2005.

Check out the Motörhead cover of “Enter Sandman” below: