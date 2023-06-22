MPs Call On Taylor Swift To Bring 'The Eras Tour' To Canada

Federal politicians are calling on Taylor Swift to bring The Eras Tour to Canada.

On Wednesday, Alberta MP Matt Jeneroux filed a just-for-fun “official grievance” with the House of Commons “on behalf of all Swifties in Canada” over the pop superstar’s apparent snub.

“It has come to my attention that despite much anticipation, Taylor Swift's Eras Tour has neglected to include any Canadian dates or locations," wrote Jeneroux, in a letter to House Speaker Anthony Rota.

“Not only is this leaving Canadian fans without the opportunity to see her tour, but it is also leaving Canada out of the economic opportunities her shows generate.”

Swift, who wraps up the U.S. leg of her massive tour on Aug. 9, announced this week that she is doing four shows in Mexico City from Aug. 24 to 27 and heading to South America in November. Beginning next February, The Eras Tour will go through Asia, Australia and Europe.

There are no shows scheduled in September and October but Swift has given no indication that she is coming north, even though there are several stadiums that could accommodate her spectacle.

Swift has not performed in Canada since bringing her Reputation Stadium Tour to Toronto in 2018.

Jeneroux’s letter demands “swift action to address what I can only assume is a serious oversight.”

MPs Ya’ara Saks and Melissa Lantsman tweeted support. “We got you, Swifties,” wrote the latter.