Ms. Lauryn Hill, The Fugees Announce Co-Headlining Tour

Ms. Lauryn Hill will embark on a fall tour to celebrate the 25th anniversary tour of her one and only album, Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. The tour will include a North American leg where she will co-headline (and perform) with Fugees.

In a press release, Hill said, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill is and was a love song to my parents, my family, my people, my musical and cultural forebears, my teachers, my loves, my Creator. I wrote love songs and protest songs—(still love songs) about the subjects and interests that inspired and moved me. I was confident that what inspired me would resonate with an audience that had been led to believe that songs of that kind could only live in the past.”

She added, “I loved music, I loved people, I truly felt grateful to God for my life, and genuinely blessed to have a platform where I could share wisdom and perspective through music. I felt a charge to challenge the idea that certain kinds of expression and/or certain kinds of people didn’t belong in certain places. I loved showing what could work or happen provided there was imagination, creativity and LOVE leading the way.”

Fugees were supposed to reunite last year for a 25th anniversary tour of their own, to celebrate their album, The Score, but had to cancel due to complications stemming from the pandemic. They did perform at the Roots Picnic this past June.

Earlier this year, Fugees member Pras was convicted of federal crimes in the U.S., including conspiracy, witness tampering, and failing to register as an agent of China. He is currently awaiting sentencing, which could add a big old asterisk to this tour if it goes ahead as scheduled.

Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster this Friday (August 25) at 10:00 AM.

Tour dates for Ms. Lauryn Hill:

09/08 Minneapolis, MN - Mystic Lake

09/23 New York, NY - Global Citizen Festival

10/01 Gold Coast, Australia - Promiseland Festival

10/03 Melbourne, Australia - Rod Laver Arena #

10/05 Sydney, Australia - Kudos Banks Arena #

10/07 Auckland, New Zealand - Eden Festival

10/17 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center @

10/19 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays @

10/21 Washington, DC - Capital One Arena @

10/23 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Arena @

10/26 Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena @

10/28 Chicago, IL - United Center @

10/30 Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena @

11/02 Denver, CO - Ball Arena @

11/05 Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum @

11/07 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena @

11/09 Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena @

# w/ Koffee

@ w/ Fugees