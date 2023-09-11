MTV VMAs To Feature A 50th Anniversary Salute to Hip-Hop

The 2023 MTV Video Music Awards will close out with a star-studded salute to hip-hop’s 50th anniversary.

Previously announced performers Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne will join rap legends LL Cool J, Run-DMC's Darryl “DMC” McDaniels, Doug E. Fresh, and Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five for a segment that will pay tribute to hip-hop golden anniversary.

Other performers at the VMAs will be Olivia Rodrigo, Diddy, Shakira, Stray Kids, Demi Lovato, Karol G, Måneskin, Anitta, Doja Cat, Kelsea Ballerini, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, Fall Out Boy, Peso Pluma and Metro Boomin

Taylor Swift leads all nominees with eight nominations.

Tune in to watch the 2023 MTV VMAs live at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey tomorrow night (September 12).