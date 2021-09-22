Mudvayne Cancels Show After Positive COVID-19 Tests

Mudvayne has dropped out of a music festival this weekend after frontman Chad Gray tested positive for COVID-19.

The band was set to play Louder Than Life in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday, along with acts like Metallica and Judas Priest.

“After taking every precaution to follow CDC Covid protocols during rehearsals and recent performance Chad Gray and a few staff members have unfortunately tested positive for Covid-19,” read a statement from Mudvayne. “The safety of our organization, fans and festival partners must come first.

“Apologies to all the fans attending the festival this weekend … We appreciate your love and support throughout these unprecedented times.”

Louder Than Life replaced Mudvayne in the line-up with Breaking Benjamin. Nine Inch Nails and Snoop Dogg previously pulled out of the festival.