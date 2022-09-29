Muse Bringing 'Will Of The People Tour' To Canada

English band Muse has announced a tour early next year that will include three stops in Canada.

Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme are bringing their Will of the People Tour to Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena on March 9, Quebec City’s Videotron Centre on March 11 and the Bell Centre in Montreal on March 14.

Evanescence will be the opening act.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Oct. 7 at 10 a.m.

The tour takes its name from Muse’s ninth studio album, which was released last month. It will be the first time since 2019’s Simulation Theory World Tour that the band has performed in these three cities.

Muse has twice won Best Rock Album at the Grammys – for 2009’s The Resistance and 2015’s Drones.