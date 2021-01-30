Music Artist, Producer SOPHIE Dies At 34

Trailblazing Grammy-nominated music artist and producer SOPHIE died early Saturday. She was 34.

Reps for SOPHIE said she died at home in Athens “following a sudden accident” but did not provide additional details.

“Sophie was a stellar producer, a visionary, a reference,” tweeted French singer Christine and the Queens. “She rebelled against the narrow, normative society by being an absolute triumph, both as an artist and as a woman. I can’t believe she is gone. We need to honour and respect her memory and legacy. Cherish the pioneers.”

Canadian artist Peaches tweeted: “I’m heartbroken. Thank you Sophie Rest In Power! You will always be remembered as a true game changer, powerful presence and an incredibly original producer ! Your music and production brought me so much joy!”

Born in Glasgow, Scotland, she became Sophie Xeon and made her debut in 2013 with a series of singles, including four – “Nothing More to Say,” “Eeehhh,” “Bipp” and “Lemonade” – that would end up on the 2015 compilation album Product.

“Listening to BIPP for the first time was like being shot 1000 years into the future,” read a tweet from UK band Squid on Saturday. “Totally changed the face of electronic and pop music.”

SOPHIE’s only studio album, Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides, earned a Best Dance/Electronic Album nomination at the Grammys in 2019.

Her list of songwriting and production credits is long and includes tracks by Madonna (2015’s “Bitch, I’m Madonna” ft. Nicki Minaj), Cashmere Cat (2017’s “Love Incredible” ft. Camila Cabello) and Vince Staples (2017’s “Yeah Right” ft. Kendrick Lamar and KUČKA).

She co-wrote and co-produced for Charli XCX, including tracks like “Vroom Vroom” “Girls Night Out” and “After the Afterparty” ft. Lil Yachty.

In 2018, SOPHIE told Interview that being trans was “taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive.”

She added: “On this earth, it's that you can get closer to how you feel your true essence is without the societal pressures of having to fulfill certain traditional roles based on gender. It means you're not a mother or a father — you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world. And it's somehow more human and universal, I feel.”

Heartbroken fans are flooding social media with tributes to SOPHIE.

Thinking about the last time I saw Sophie in France. I remember her getting off stage as I was going on. She was wearing patent leather. I never remember what anyone was wearing but I remember that and how beautiful she was in every way. — THE BLESSED MADONNA (@Blessed_Madonna) January 30, 2021

RIP SOPHIE 💗 u were the sweetest - an icon and a visionary. the world and our community has lost a beautiful soul pic.twitter.com/Nxbvx3hsSU — RINA SAWAYAMA (@rinasawayama) January 30, 2021

Today we lost an icon, she has inspired a generation and more to come, Sophie’s legacy will live on through her music and the messages she made in her art. My heart goes out to her family and friends 💔 pic.twitter.com/KfSfVhmIRl — Nasty Cherry Updates (@Cherry_updates) January 30, 2021

i remember hearing sophie for the first time in 2015

changed my world. literally could not be out without her. she gave us everything. rest in power



my heart goes out to all of her friends and family — cat (@saoirsedream) January 30, 2021

a visionary, a pioneer, an iconoclast – SOPHIE was everything and more. she created a language for those who needed it most and we'll have that forever. RIP. pic.twitter.com/OML7k2P77S — 𝖊𝖌𝖌 (@emmaggarland) January 30, 2021

RIP Sophie 💔

heartbroken by the sad news.

I loved you & your music.

Sending love to her close friends and family. — Boys Noize (@boysnoize) January 30, 2021

SOPHIE was a catalyst for experimental pop, her creativity was absolutely insane and thats why I fell in love with her. A true icon. That's why I'm devastated to hear the news that she passed away.



Rest in peace, may her sound live forever. ❤ pic.twitter.com/hSJZXVntgp — zack (@zacindoldrums) January 30, 2021

I was devastated when I heard of SOPHIE’s death. Her music was the soundtrack to so many important parts of my recent life. She was a visionary and this world is just a bit less spectacular without her creativity in it. Rest in peace, sister. pic.twitter.com/oQqXfsQdqx — shon faye. (@shonfaye) January 30, 2021

i was 16 in this. Sophie was the reason i had the bravery to wear makeup for the first time, and then began the journey to exploring and embracing my transness. now i’m turning 19 and am proudly non-binary. Sophie i can never repay you for this gift you have given me. pic.twitter.com/9LX1zASSgK — elden (@eldenzachery) January 30, 2021

She is a part of everyone's life that I know either as a loving friend or untouchable inspiration. She created music that makes me feel emotions I can't articulate with words.

RIP SOPHIE 💔 pic.twitter.com/PH9HHAmbmD — CHESTER LOCKHART (@chesterlockhart) January 30, 2021

An exciting, pioneering, deeply influential and important artist and woman.



Thoughts with Sophie’s family, friends and fans the world over x pic.twitter.com/ySdxh66IzL — Rough Trade (@RoughTrade) January 30, 2021