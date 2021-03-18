Music Duo Justice Challenges Justin Bieber Over 'Justice' Art

Grammy-winning electronic music duo Justice is cross with Justin Bieber for allegedly copying their logo for his new album Justice.

A lawyer for Gaspard Augé and Xavier de Rosnay sent a cease-and-desist letter to Bieber’s reps alleging trademark infringement. Justice’s logo is spelled using a crucifix in place of the “t” – and so is the name on Bieber’s album and related merchandise.

“Your use of the Mark is illegal. You have not received permission from Justice to utilise the Mark,” reads the threat letter, according to Rolling Stone. “Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse consumers.”

Justice claims that Bieber’s management reached out last April seeking contact information for the artist behind their logo.

“Not only was Bieber’s team actually aware of Justice’s use of the Mark, they sought to use the same artist to essentially duplicate it for the Album,” the letter reads. “This is textbook bad faith and willful infringement.”

Reps for Bieber have not commented on the cease-and-desist. Justice is set for release Friday.

Justice has released three studio albums and three live albums since 2003. Their Woman Worldwide was named Best Dance/Electronic Album at the Grammys in 2018 and they won a Grammy in 2008 for MGMT’s “Electric Feel (Justice Remix).”