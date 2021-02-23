Music Mogul Clive Davis Diagnosed With Bell's Palsy

Music mogul Clive Davis was diagnosed this month with Bell’s palsy, his rep confirmed on Tuesday.

“He is being treated with antibiotics and steroids and is expected to recover within six to eight weeks,” Sean Cassidy said in a statement. “He is in good spirits.”

The 88-year-old, who signed acts like Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith and Billy Joel to record deals, has postponed a pre-Grammy virtual party due to his condition.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Bell’s palsy can strike at any age and is typically temporary. “Symptoms usually start to improve within a few weeks, with complete recovery in about six months,” reads a description on the website. “A small number of people continue to have some Bell's palsy symptoms for life.”

Last month, 52-year-old Canadian musician Chris Murphy of the band Sloan revealed he had Bell's palsy.