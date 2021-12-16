Music Star Wins Season 6 Of 'The Masked Singer'

Nineties music star Jewel was crowned the winner of Season 6 of The Masked Singer during a two-hour finale that aired Wednesday.

The 47-year-old Grammy-winning singer, as the Queen of Hearts, sang Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and Katy Perry’s “Firework” to beat Bull, who turned out to be Todrick Hall.

During the competition, Jewel covered tracks by Lady Gaga, Sia, Patsy Cline, Bishop Briggs, and Édith Piaf. Throughout, the judging panel guessed the Queen of Hearts was Miley Cyrus, Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Miranda Lambert, Renée Zellweger, Helena Bonham Carter and Ashley Judd.

Jewel told Billboard she wanted to be on The Masked Singer because it allowed her to show off her technical ability and raise her profile without taking her away for a long time from her 10-year-old son.

“We shot it pretty quickly,” she said, admitting that she doesn’t have a TV and hadn’t followed the show previously.

Jewel has released an EP of the songs she performed as Queen of Hearts and plans to release a new album, Freewheelin’ Woman next year with a summer tour to follow.

This season of The Masked Season included music stars like Johnny Rotten, Toni Braxton, Natasha Bedingfield, Faith Evans and Canada’s David Foster.

