Music Stars Among 'Dead' Celebs In TikTok Trend
Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among the “dead” music stars named in a disturbing TikTok trend.
Users are recording the reactions of their family members as they pretend to read online reports about the death of their favourite artist.
“Oh my God, Bon Jovi dead at 60,” one TikTok user tells a woman, who jumps up from her seat and exclaims “F**k! Sorry, excuse me,” before rushing off to presumably get more information. Another woman notified about Bon Jovi’s death calmly says: “I’ve got to call Kim. We’re going to be in mourning.”
When someone tells a group of women at a holiday gathering that Springsteen is “dead at 73,” one of them does the sign of the cross.
Other artists named in the pranks include Rod Stewart, Ozzy Osbourne, Cher, Pitfall, Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks. One person claimed Michael Jackson died at 50. He did – in 2009.
Watch some of the reactions below (Warning: Some videos contain foul language):
@nataliekruse Pls watch till end omg. I just ruined Bruce Springsteen’s biggest fans Christamas #christmas #christmaseve #brucespringsteen #newjersey ♬ original sound - nk
@olivialovell05 telling my mom stevie nicks died (she was NOT pleased) #stevienicks ♬ original sound - olivia :)
@katesiamro I think my mom never wants me back for Christmas dinner 😬 #fakecelebrityprank #fakecelebritydeath #ozzy #ozzyosbourne #merrychristmas ♬ original sound - Kate Siamro
@sophia_lopez10 Sorry mum 😂 #fakecelebrityprank #fakecelebrity #fakecelebritydeath ♬ original sound - Sophia Lopez
@biancs527 I’m dyingggg, so sorry Mom😭 #fyp #fakecelebrityprank #fakecelebritydeath #barrymanilow #merrychristmas ♬ original sound - Bianca Iafrate
@patlyo8 #fakecelebritydeath #fakecelebrityprank #fyp ♬ original sound - patricklyons228
@meghandoes My parents are @Paul McCartney’s biggest fans. He is their HERO.. so this was a little cruel 🥴 #fakecelebritydeath #fakedeathprank #fyp #christmas #prank #paulmccartney ♬ original sound - Meghan Does
@laneyiverson Sorry mom….. #mom #fakecelebritydeath #HolidayOREOke ♬ original sound - Laney Iverson
@elisaaleonee
bon jovi dead at 60?!?!♬ original sound - Elisa
