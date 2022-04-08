Music Stars Celebrate Ketanji Brown Jackson Confirmation

Mariah Carey and John Legend are among the music stars who celebrated Thursday’s historic confirmation of Ketanji Brown Jackson as U.S. Supreme Court justice.

“Introducing JUSTICE Jackson.. the First Black Woman to ever serve on the Supreme Court,” tweeted Carey, who added the hashtags “#SheWillRise,” “InKBJWeTrust” and “SistaSCOTUS.”

Legend congratulated the 51-year-old “on her historic and well-deserved ascension to our nation’s highest court!”

Also offering congratulations were rocker Peter Frampton, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jason Isbell.

“History was made today ! Kentanji Brown Jackson, the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court!,” tweeted Jennifer Hudson. “Let’s celebrate !!!”

Calling the confirmation “awesome,” Tito Jackson tweeted: “She is an amazing Judge and her last name is Jackson. Can't get better than that!”

Canada’s Tegan and Sara summed it up with one word: “Incredible!!!”