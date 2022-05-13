Music Stars Denounce Possible Overturning Of Roe V. Wade

Music stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande – and Canadian singers Shawn Mendes, grandson and Tate McRae – are denouncing the U.S. Supreme Court draft opinion that threatens to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We are Artists. Creators. Storytellers. We are the new generation stepping into our power. Now we are being robbed of our power,” reads a full page ad from Planned Parenthood appearing in The New York Times. “WE WILL NOT GO BACK — AND WE WILL NOT BACK DOWN.”

Also among the 150 names on the statement are Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Megan Thee Stallion, Phoebe Bridgers, Meghan Trainor, Finneas, Hailee Steinfeld, Noah Cyrus, Lauren Jauregui, Mitski, Paramore and GAYLE.

The ad was published Friday, the eve of the “Bans Off Our Bodies Day of Action” in the U.S.

A number of the music stars on the list previously spoke up after a draft opinion was leaked. According to a recent Washington Post/ABC News poll, only 28 percent of Americans believe the 1973 ruling giving women the right to choose should be overturned.