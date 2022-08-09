Music Stars Pay Tribute To Olivia Newton-John

Famous fans and friends of Olivia Newton-John are among those who took to social media Monday to remember the singer and actress, who died Monday at 73.

One of the first to pay tribute was John Travolta, her Grease co-star.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," he wrote in an Instagram post. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Canadian singer-songwriter Amy Sky remembered Newton-John as “my friend, my mentor and soul sister” in an Instagram post in which she shared memories of their many collaborations.

Rod Stewart paid tribute in a tweet. “She was the perfect Lady, gorgeous, with great poise and with a certain Aussie sophistication. Her spandex trousers in Grease were my inspiration for my ‘Da ya think I’m Sexy‘ era.”

Singer Richard Marx said his heart was broken. “Rest now, sweet friend. You were as kind and loving a person as there’s ever been. I’ll miss you every day.”

Rocker Peter Frampton shared: “One of the most genuinely beautiful souls has left us. Olivia Newton-John was an amazing artist in every way. She was a dear friend to me and to all. Olivia is the definition of the phrase ‘Down to earth.’ I love you Liv.”

I first fell in love with Olivia's voice when I was a little girl and heard "I Honestly Love You." Songs like "Magic," "Suddenly" and "Have You Never Been Mellow" showcased her beautiful airy tone and signature sound. And THEN there was GREASE. I was obsessed. pic.twitter.com/6fVfr74a5c — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 9, 2022

“Since I was ten years old, I have loved and looked up to Olivia Newton John. And, I always will,” tweeted Kylie Minogue. “She was, and always will be, an inspiration to me in so many, many ways. My deepest condolences to her family and loved ones.”

Dionne Warwick wrote: “Another angelic voice has been added to the Heavenly Choir. Not only was Olivia a dear friend, but one of the nicest people I had the pleasure of recording and performing with. I will most definitely miss her.”

Canadian singer Jann Arden, who recorded “Angel in the Wings” with Newton-John, tweeted: “I’m so sad about this. Olivia was one of the nicest- most supportive people I ever met. She was my idol and my inspiration … Xanadu is a happier place today!!”

So sad to hear the news. Olivia was so talented and a joy to work with. Goodbye sweet lady. My condolences to her family and friends. pic.twitter.com/q2X73TSCxU — Anne Murray (@annemurray1) August 8, 2022

“Grease is the word. Forever. Rip beautiful lady,” tweeted Ariana DeBose. Singer KT Tunstall wrote: “What an icon.”

Micky Dolenz of the Monkees shared: “I had the pleasure of meeting Olivia Newton John many years ago when I played celebrity tennis. Saddened to hear about this lovely lady.”

Darren Hayes of Savage Garden fame tweeted: “I can't stop crying. Crying because she's gone, crying with gratitude for all she left us. I can't believe I grew up finding solace in her voice and then one day I got to write a song for and sing with her. I feel so grateful and so sad at the same time.”