iHeartRadio

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

queenelizabeth

Rock royalty like Elton John, Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney are among those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

John, who was in Toronto when the Queen’s death was announced, said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” and remembered her as “an inspiring presence to be around.” He added: “I will miss her dearly.”

Sting shared that he had “a quiet weep for the Queen” and Annie Lennox opined that “Britain has lost one of [its] most outstanding monarchs, the like of which I doubt will ever be seen again.”

Country star Maren Morris sang Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain” in a video she shared on Instagram with the caption: “Up to the mountain, Queen.”

Check out some of the reactions and tributes from music stars:

Artist Radio

Listen to music from stars remembering QEII

12

Latest Videos