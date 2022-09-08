Music Stars Pay Tribute To Queen Elizabeth II

Rock royalty like Elton John, Mick Jagger and Paul McCartney are among those paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years. She was 96.

John, who was in Toronto when the Queen’s death was announced, said in a statement that he was “deeply saddened” and remembered her as “an inspiring presence to be around.” He added: “I will miss her dearly.”

Sting shared that he had “a quiet weep for the Queen” and Annie Lennox opined that “Britain has lost one of [its] most outstanding monarchs, the like of which I doubt will ever be seen again.”

Country star Maren Morris sang Patty Griffin’s “Up to the Mountain” in a video she shared on Instagram with the caption: “Up to the mountain, Queen.”

Check out some of the reactions and tributes from music stars:

I had a quiet weep for the Queen, I am sad for my country and what it has lost.

Sting CBE. pic.twitter.com/mN19yt1lfE — Sting (@OfficialSting) September 8, 2022

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022

The Rolling Stones extend their deepest sympathy to the Royal family on the death of Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, who was a constant presence in their lives as in countless others. pic.twitter.com/veCyfN8rjp — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) September 8, 2022

The transition of the Queen of England saddens me as I had the opportunity of meeting and performing for her. She graciously greeted me with knowledge of my recordings naming I Say A Little Prayer as a favorite. Condolences to her family and the citizens of the United Kingdom. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) September 8, 2022

I mourn with my country the passing of our greatest Queen. With a heavy heart I say it is devastating the thought of England without Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/JZYXGRz2hb — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) September 8, 2022

May you Rest In Peace Queen 🤍 pic.twitter.com/xpnIHbxmy6 — Janet Jackson (@JanetJackson) September 8, 2022

Sad to hear of The Queen passing. I remember the street celebrations when she was crowned Queen. Always a staple of growing up in England. GSTQ- RIP pic.twitter.com/TEROdsZvGk — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) September 8, 2022

We will never see her like again. She was steadfast, staunch, and dedicated until the very end. 70 years of duty. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/QuFXCmKfkj — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) September 8, 2022

The occasions I had the honour of being in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, her energy, compassion and aura had a most singular brilliance. I was, and am, in awe. My deepest condolences to family and friends. Rest in Peace. — Kylie Minogue (@kylieminogue) September 8, 2022