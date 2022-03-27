Music Stars Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

The music world was reeling this weekend following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

He died of a suspected accidental overdose in his suite at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia while on a South American tour with his band. He was 50.

"No. It cannot be,” Brian May of Queen tweeted upon hearing the news. “Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad.”

Social media was flooded with messages from fans and music stars from all genres – from Richard Marx and Finneas to Axl Rose and Lars Ulrich.

Canadian singer Sass Jordan, who had Hawkins in her live band in the early ‘90s, tweeted: “I am in shock. He was my little brother.” She later added: “I loved him very much – and he loved everyone and was not afraid to show it … I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Other stars took time out of their concerts on Saturday to pay tribute to Hawkins.

Performing in Des Moines, Iowa, Elton John dedicated “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” to Hawkins.

“He was one of the nicest people you could have ever met, and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life,” John said.

“It seems so sad that at 50 years of age we’ve lost someone who had that much passion … His music will live on, but I can tell you he was a great, great guy.”

Miley Cyrus got emotional talking about Hawkins during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil. “We lost a legend in rock music yesterday – my friend Taylor Hawkins,” the singer said. “I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

Cyrus dedicated “Angels Like You” to Hawkins.

At his show in Orlando on Saturday, Slash took a moment to honour his friend. “He was a great f**king guy, a f**king sweetheart. He was a really good friend and a kickass drummer,” the guitarist said, adding that he was “crushed” by the loss.

Slash dedicated “Starlight” to Hawkins.

Coldplay dedicated “Everglow” to Hawkins at a concert in Mexico, where frontman Chris Martin remembered him as “a beautiful, beautiful man.” At a show in London, Liam Gallagher sang the Oasis track “Live Forever” in honour of Hawkins.

Joan Jett, performing in Georgia on Saturday, called Hawkins “one of the greatest drummer of our time.” Visibly emotional, Jett told the crowd: “This next song is for him. But really, all of you take it to heart — it’s true for everybody: life is very fragile. One moment you’re here and the next you’re gone.”

Take a look at only a small selection of social media tributes to Hawkins:

Taylor Hawkins was such an incredibly positive source of music, energy and love, and a true artist to his very core...there are simply no words to adequately express just how much he will be missed by all - including Alex, myself & entire Rush family. 💔 https://t.co/u8anYMZZXk — Rush (@rushtheband) March 27, 2022

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side - Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

God bless Taylor peace and love to all his family and the band peace and love. 😎✌️🌟❤️🎶🌈☮️ pic.twitter.com/wn2izxn4Vd — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) March 26, 2022

So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time. pic.twitter.com/wueydCu5gw — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 26, 2022

A rock and roll brother has gone home too soon. My deepest condolences to his family, Dave Grohl, and the @FooFighters. Taylor played from the heart with power and joy. May he Rest In Peace. #TaylorHawkins pic.twitter.com/YcDrEfUzpF — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) March 26, 2022

A ferocious drummer, dedicated father, and dear friend gone far too soon.



Sending love to Taylor Hawkins’ family and fans of the Foo Fighters everywhere. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) March 26, 2022

We are terribly sorry to learn of the loss of our friend and musical brother Taylor Hawkins. So sorry to his family, Dave and the Foo family, and to the legions of his fans. Like everyone who knew him, we loved him. Rock Music wont be the same without him. pic.twitter.com/MXE5yGmy2O — weezer (@Weezer) March 26, 2022

Tonights show is in honor of my friend Taylor Hawkins. The most bad ass dude I know who would want me to shine and sing LOUD for the love of rock n roll! I’ve got this with a little help from my friend TH above & all of you. Let’s do it . 🦅🖤🤘🏻 — Miley Cyrus (@MileyCyrus) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Shocked n’ saddened to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins.He was a really great guy, drummer n’ family man. Was always great to see him!Was looking forward to seeing him n’ everyone in Daytona.Truly saddened. My deepest condolences to his family, the Foo Fighters n’their fans. — Axl Rose (@axlrose) March 26, 2022

“Long live Taylor Hawkins. He enriched my life as a dear friend & fellow musician. He brought so much joy to the world of music, he will be forever missed. Our deepest condolences to Alison, Shane, Annabelle & Everleigh Hawkins & the entire Foo Fighters family.”

📸: Ross Halfin pic.twitter.com/ZsnqmjmPaW — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) March 26, 2022

I woke up this morning to hear the awful news of Taylor Hawkins death. What a terrible loss to us all. He was such a lovely guy and such a brilliant player. ⁰My deepest condolences go out to his family, his band and his fans. He will be sadly missed Rest In Peace Taylor. -Tony pic.twitter.com/MSYRMzDy8c — Tony Iommi (@tonyiommi) March 26, 2022

I’m greatly saddened today after hearing the news about TAYLOR HAWKINS. He was one of those absoloutly rare people ya just couldn’t help feeling good around him. You see he loved his family and life thru and thru… And he was a ripping drummer… TAYLOR you will be missed!! pic.twitter.com/GYVPlAyEc4 — Joe Perry (@JoePerry) March 26, 2022

Still processing the terrible news about Taylor Hawkins. Such a wonderful and crazily talented man. Thinking now about his family, his band, and his good friend Dave. — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 26, 2022

Prince and the @FooFighters shared a mutual appreciation, culminating in Prince performing "Best Of You" during his @SuperBowl show and the Foos' epic tribute at the #GRAMMYs Salute to Prince. Taylor Hawkins shined in that performance, as he did every time he got on stage. pic.twitter.com/An7xxLCYF5 — Prince (@prince) March 26, 2022