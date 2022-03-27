iHeartRadio

Music Stars Pay Tribute To Taylor Hawkins

hawkins

The music world was reeling this weekend following the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins.

He died of a suspected accidental overdose in his suite at the Four Seasons Casa Medina in Bogotá, Colombia while on a South American tour with his band. He was 50.

"No. It cannot be,” Brian May of Queen tweeted upon hearing the news. “Heartbroken. Taylor, you were family to us. Our friend, our brother, our beloved child. Bless you. We will miss you so bad.”

Social media was flooded with messages from fans and music stars from all genres – from Richard Marx and Finneas to Axl Rose and Lars Ulrich.

MORE: Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Dies At 50

Canadian singer Sass Jordan, who had Hawkins in her live band in the early ‘90s, tweeted: “I am in shock. He was my little brother.” She later added: “I loved him very much – and he loved everyone and was not afraid to show it … I can’t believe he’s gone.”

Other stars took time out of their concerts on Saturday to pay tribute to Hawkins.

Performing in Des Moines, Iowa, Elton John dedicated “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” to Hawkins.

“He was one of the nicest people you could have ever met, and one of the greatest drummers, and a true musician who loved all sorts of music, and loved life,” John said.

“It seems so sad that at 50 years of age we’ve lost someone who had that much passion … His music will live on, but I can tell you he was a great, great guy.”

MORE: Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances In His Body When He Died: Authorities

Miley Cyrus got emotional talking about Hawkins during her set at Lollapalooza Brazil. “We lost a legend in rock music yesterday – my friend Taylor Hawkins,” the singer said. “I would have done anything to hang out with him one more time.”

Cyrus dedicated “Angels Like You” to Hawkins.

At his show in Orlando on Saturday, Slash took a moment to honour his friend. “He was a great f**king guy, a f**king sweetheart. He was a really good friend and a kickass drummer,” the guitarist said, adding that he was “crushed” by the loss.

Slash dedicated “Starlight” to Hawkins.

Coldplay dedicated “Everglow” to Hawkins at a concert in Mexico, where frontman Chris Martin remembered him as “a beautiful, beautiful man.” At a show in London, Liam Gallagher sang the Oasis track “Live Forever” in honour of Hawkins.

Joan Jett, performing in Georgia on Saturday, called Hawkins “one of the greatest drummer of our time.” Visibly emotional, Jett told the crowd: “This next song is for him. But really, all of you take it to heart — it’s true for everybody: life is very fragile. One moment you’re here and the next you’re gone.”

Take a look at only a small selection of social media tributes to Hawkins:

Artist Radio

Listen to music from Taylor Hawkins

12

Latest Videos