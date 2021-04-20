Music Stars React To Derek Chauvin Trial Verdict

Within seconds of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin being convicted Tuesday of the murder of George Floyd, millions took to social media to share reactions – including many music stars.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions:

Hallelujah!!!!!!!! — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

A beginning.. a small grain of hope for our future. — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) April 20, 2021

This verdict is just the first step in a long line of injustice against the Black community, often with no consequences. The work is not nearly done. While there are many more families waiting for justice, my heart is with George Floyd’s family right now. #PoliceReformNOW @NAACP — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Hell yeah. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021

Sentencing is the real litmus test. — LLCOOLJ (@llcoolj) April 20, 2021

THANK GOD🙏🏻🙏🏽🙏🏾

OH HAPPY DAY — Cher (@cher) April 20, 2021

Rest in Peace George Floyd — FINNEAS (@finneas) April 20, 2021

rest in JUSTICE George Floyd ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 20, 2021

Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Thank god. Thank you to the jurors for doing their job and helping to enact some semblance of justice in this case. Praying for George Floyd and his loved ones. #BlackLivesMatter — Mandy Moore (@TheMandyMoore) April 20, 2021

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🖤❤️ — Bebe Rexha (@BebeRexha) April 20, 2021

Thank you Jesus! I’m in tears. May your legacy live on forever #GeorgeFloyd. 🙏🏽❤️ — Ciara (@ciara) April 20, 2021

Rest in power, George Floyd.



We must keep fighting to end qualified immunity. Please follow @NAACP for news, updates and how you can help. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) April 21, 2021

LOCK! HIM! UP! — Billy Porter (@theebillyporter) April 20, 2021

Justice and accountability served today for George Floyd. So many more that the system failed. Prayers to his family as no verdict will ever bring back the friend, brother, father, and son that he was to them. This is a just a small step in their healing. Much love y’all.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/Wgje6NcLPi — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) April 21, 2021

Y’all smoking on the Derek chauvin pack for 4/20 or nah??? — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) April 20, 2021

Can we all take a moment to applaud the bravery of Darnella Frazier? It’s chilling to think of this trial without her testimony or her video of George Floyd’s last moments. Lifting up all our black brothers & sisters right now having to relive this trauma. You deserve better #BLM — Aly & AJ (@alyandaj) April 21, 2021

The jury did the right thing but will the judge do the right thing? Be careful family...the Empire always strikes back. — Ice Cube (@icecube) April 20, 2021

Grateful for the verdict... but justice was not served. #GeorgeFloyd should have never been murdered. The fight continues. #BlackLivesMatter — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) April 20, 2021

Guilty. This doesn’t even feel real. This has NEVER happened in my lifetime. Shit..... — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

This still feels weird. Like we had to go through hell and high water just to....I mean....sigh—-conflicted. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

We still have to fight for justice yall. Remember that “we voted Obama in yay racism is gone!” feeling? Yeah...let’s learn from that. I’m happy for the Floyd family tho. Especially his daughter. But there is still a slew of mountain to climb. — B.R.O.theR. ?uestion (@questlove) April 20, 2021

The fight for justice must continue. There is still so much work that needs to be done to create equitable systems. George Floyd should still be alive today. I’m praying for his family and friends 🙏🏼



Art: nikkolas_smith (IG) pic.twitter.com/RYRvYgrFff — camila (@Camila_Cabello) April 20, 2021