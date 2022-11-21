Music Stars React To Mass Shooting At Colorado LGBTQ Club

Music stars reacted Sunday to news that a gunman opened fire inside a Colorado Springs LGBTQ club, killing five people and leaving dozens more injured.

At the American Music Awards, Dove Cameron and Kim Petras spoke up about the tragedy at Club Q.

“I want to remind everybody how important queer visibility is and how important our community is," Cameron said during her Favourite New Artist acceptance speech. "And I want to direct your attention to organizations like GLAAD and The Trevor Project for what you can do right now.”

She also had a message for the LGBTQ community. “I want to remind you that you are made absolutely right and you are so loved. Thank you for holding the space – I’m holding it for you, too.”

Petras, who presented an award, said: “I can’t stop thinking about Colorado today. Gay clubs raised me, basically, and I can confidently say that no one loves pop music more than gay clubs. So, my heart goes out to you.”

The Colorado Healing Fund has been activated in response to the Club Q tragedy. Donations go directly to victims and their families to provide support across a broad range of short-term and long-term needs. https://t.co/470utJZVly — GLAAD (@glaad) November 20, 2022

On social media, several artists shared their thoughts on the deadly act of hate.

“WHY?! Just f**king why,” tweeted country star Kacey Musgraves. “Here we are..shattered again and again. Living in constant fear. It’s so beyond f**ked up.

“These people were just freely enjoying their lives and weren’t hurting anyone. My heart is in half for my LGBTQIA+ fam. Love y’all forever.”

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds shared in a tweet that he was “thinking about all the senseless gun violence that continues to plague our country. hoping politicians will actually work to make real change in America. thinking about our LGBTQ youth that already feel unsafe.”

He added: “another sad day. how many more? may we continue to push for change.”

Sam Smith tweeted: "My heart and soul is with all the victims families after the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. Our community is strong and our love is true. In these heartbreaking times let us come together to heal. I love you all x"

Maren Morris tweeted a broken heart emoji and wrote: “Can’t really continue saying ‘my heart breaks for…’ when it’s never allowed to heal from the last time this happened, and the time before that, and so on. Thinking of my LGBTQ+ family today.”

On Twitter, Hayley Kiyoko shared: “My heart is so heavy for my LGBTQ community in Colorado Springs and the lives and loved ones taken from us. I’m so angry and upset. This hate cannot continue. Thank you to the heroes who helped bring the shooter down. I love you all so much, I am so sorry."