Music Stars React To Russian Invasion Of Ukraine

Several music stars have used social media to share their reactions to Russia’s war on Ukraine.

“Wish these world leaders stop tripping about power and really think about [who’s] really getting affected (citizens),” tweeted Cardi B, “besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”

YUNGBLUD tweeted: “im so devastated to see what’s happening in the Ukraine right now.”

Franz Ferdinand frontman Alex Kapranos wrote: “My heart goes out to the people of Ukraine and I unequivocally condemn the invasion by the Russian state.

“I was fortunate enough to spend time in the beautiful cities of Kyev and Odessa when I played there with our band. The people I met were warm and my fond memories are now tinged with indescribable sadness as I see what is happening.”

The singer added: “Ukraine posed no threat to Russia. Do not think that Putin intends to stop at its borders. It’s the borders of the USSR at the very least which he is after.

“I feel for the people of Russia too, particularly the people I have met over the years who I know are appalled by this action and know what the horrific consequences of this action are for them. For all of us.”

A tweet on the account for Garbage featured a broken heart emoji. “Thinking of you and hoping that everything settles down peacefully and that nobody’s child (on either side) loses their life,” it read.

In an Instagram post, Annie Lennox shared: “What kind of ‘price’ must ordinary people pay for the nightmarish madness and brutality of ‘invasion’ and ‘warfare’? Or is this just an elaborate hoax? A scare tactic? A threat?

“Apologies for this dark reflection, but I’ve had the privilege of living in a ‘peaceful’ context since I was born – a decade after the end of WW2 – 67 years in total. I don’t take this for granted in any way and therefore find the notion of ‘war’ to be unacceptable repugnant barbarism.”

Cher, in her signature emoji-heavy way, also weighed in on the conflict. “Why Ukraine’s Important 2 [USA]. Putin’s despot, trump Hero,& If Given Chance Putin Will Devour Sovereign Countries, Till He Resurrects USSR,” she tweeted. “This Will Leave Europe, Small & unprotected.

“Russia, China, Saudis Want 2 Bring [USA] 2 Its Knees,& C Perfect opportunity. They C Hate, Division, Weakness.”

