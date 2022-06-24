iHeartRadio

Music Stars React To U.S. Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade

scotus

Music stars are among the millions who took to social media on Friday to share their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade – the 1973 decision protecting a women’s right to choose.

After the leak last month of a draft of the decision, artists like Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers and Stevie Van Zandt added their voices to the chorus of shock and outrage on social media.

At one of her concerts, Olivia Rodrigo told fans she was “heartbroken” by the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Then, she and a long list of stars including Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Canada’s Shawn Mendes put their names on a letter denouncing the expected ruling.

Now that it’s official, here are some reactions from music stars:

12

Latest Videos