Music Stars React To U.S. Supreme Court Overturning Roe V. Wade

Music stars are among the millions who took to social media on Friday to share their reactions to the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade – the 1973 decision protecting a women’s right to choose.

After the leak last month of a draft of the decision, artists like Halsey, Phoebe Bridgers and Stevie Van Zandt added their voices to the chorus of shock and outrage on social media.

At one of her concerts, Olivia Rodrigo told fans she was “heartbroken” by the possibility of Roe v. Wade being overturned.

Then, she and a long list of stars including Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Canada’s Shawn Mendes put their names on a letter denouncing the expected ruling.

Now that it’s official, here are some reactions from music stars:

I’m absolutely terrified that this is where we are - that after so many decades of people fighting for women’s rights to their own bodies, today’s decision has stripped us of that. https://t.co/mwK561oxxl — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 24, 2022

the Supreme Court just ended a constitutional right to obtain an abortion, saying it should be left to each state to decide, this is horrible! they just took the right to decide about someone’s own body away! we need to speak out. your body, your choice! #AbortionIsHealthcare — YUNGBLUD (@yungblud) June 24, 2022

The three #Trump #SCOTUS appointees all lied to Congress and to the American people during their confirmation hearings, when they all stated that #ROEVWADE was settled law. They are all radical traditionalist Catholics and are shoving America ever further to the right. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) June 24, 2022

I don’t even know what to say other than absolutely fuck this — FINNEAS☮️ (@finneas) June 24, 2022

abortion is healthcare.

bodily autonomy is a human right. — Maggie Rogers (@maggierogers) June 24, 2022

When people talk about how their vote ‘doesn’t matter’ or ‘we are screwed anyway’.. well. We elected a man 6 years ago that gave 3 seats to the Supreme Court. And today those 3 people used their power to take away women and peoples rights to decide their own future. — Hayley Kiyoko (@HayleyKiyoko) June 24, 2022

MAKING ABORTIONS ILLEGAL WONT STOP PEOPLE FROM HAVING THEM, IT STOPS THEM FROM HAVING SAFE ONES — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 24, 2022

I can’t believe I grew up thinking USA was the best place on earth hahahahahahahahahahahahahahahhahahahahahahahahahahaha wtf — Zara Larsson (@zaralarsson) June 24, 2022

riot girl summer — Margo Price (@MissMargoPrice) June 24, 2022

If you’re gonna talk about how divided we are as a nation, you’ll want to mention SCOTUS decisions like this one, handing power to state reps in crazy-ass gerrymandered districts and completely ignoring the will of the majority of US citizens. This is not what the people want. — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) June 24, 2022

What a sad day for the United Staes. #roewade — jann arden (@jannarden) June 24, 2022

fucking evil. — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) June 24, 2022