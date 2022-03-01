Music Stars Scrap Concerts In Russia Due To Ukraine Invasion

A growing number of music acts are cancelling upcoming concerts in Russia in the wake of president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Due to the recent events in Ukraine, I have to sadly announce that my tour shows in Moscow and Kyiv are cancelled until further notice,” Louis Tomlinson tweeted Monday. “The safety of my fans is my priority and my thoughts go out to the people of Ukraine and all those suffering from this needless war.”

Tomlinson was scheduled to perform in Kyiv on July 4 and in Moscow on July 6.

Franz Ferdinand announced Tuesday they are removing Russia from its tour schedule.

“The only reason for this is the invasion of Ukraine by the Russian state,” the band explained, in a message on social media.

“We love Russia. This great country has inspired our band through its art and literature and since we first played there seventeen years ago, we have built a rich and deep relationship with our Russian fans.

“Since Thursday morning, we have spoken to many of our friends in Russia via social media and have encountered unanimous opposition to this violence and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends. We know you see the madness of your country’s leadership. We know you do not want war. We do not want war.”

Franz Ferdinand was scheduled to perform in Saint Petersburg on June 29 and in Moscow on July 1.

“Despite the tragedy of this situation,” the band wrote, “we still burn a flame of optimism in our hearts and look forward to the day when we can return in a time of peace to share the joy of music together again."

On Monday, YUNGBLUD told fans: “I’m heartbroken to announce I will be cancelling my Russian shows scheduled for this summer. Heartbroken because I know the vicious and brutal acts of the Russian regime in Ukraine over the past week do not reflect the attitudes and ideals of the beautiful people who I have met in Russia in the past!”

YUNGBLUD, who was due in Moscow on May 24 and in Saint Petersburg the following night, said his heart is with the people of Ukraine. "You’ve already shown such strength and determination, resisting this needless invasion,” he wrote. “Everyone deserves to be the creator of their own destiny, rather than having it forced upon them by acts of war and aggression.”

Green Day, which had a concert lined up at Spartak Stadium in Moscow on May 29, announced its cancellation “with heavy hearts, in light of current events.”

The band added, in a statement: “We are aware that this moment is not about stadium rock shows, it’s much bigger than that. But we also know that rock and roll is forever and we feel confident there will be a time and a place for us to return in the future.”

Last week, AJR scrapped their Oct. 22nd show in Moscow. “Thank you to our Russian fans who oppose their country’s unprovoked and criminal behaviour,” they tweeted. "Our hearts are with the people of Ukraine. At this point, the best thing you can do is share ACCURATE info.”

Imagine Dragons also hit pause on concerts scheduled for Russia and Ukraine "in light of recent events." The band said: "Our thoughts are with Ukraine and all others suffering from this needless war."

The Killers have said they are pulling out of Moscow’s annual Park Live Festival, which runs for three weekends in June and July. The line-up includes My Chemical Romance, Gorillaz, Five Finger Death Punch, Slipknot and Canada’s Sum 41 and grandson.