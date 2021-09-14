Music Stars Shine At Met Gala

Music stars were among the famous faces who dressed up Monday night for the annual Met Gala in New York City.

This year’s event – which featured a performance by Justin Bieber – marked the opening of the Costume Institute’s latest exhibition, In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.

Billie Eilish went glam in Oscar de la Renta – showcasing a gown she agreed to wear only after the fashion brand agreed to stop using fur.

The singer wrote on Instagram: “It was an honour to wear this dress knowing that going forward oscar de la renta will be completely fur-free!!!! i am beyond thrilled that @fernandogarciam1205 and @tokibunbun and the entire team heard me on this issue, and have now made a change that makes an impact for the greater good, not only for animals but also for our planet and environment too.

“I’m honoured to have been a catalyst and to have been heard on this matter. i urge all designers to do the same.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Equally stunning was Normani, who wore a bright yellow Valentino gown. Also attending the gala were Kacey Musgraves and Jennifer Lopez (both in Ralph Lauren), Olivia Rodrigo (in Saint Laurent), Ciara, Lorde, Rita Ora (in Prada), Megan Thee Stallion, Mary J. Blige, Erika Badu (in Thom Browne), Saweetie (in Christian Cowan) and a devilish Rosalía.

Rihanna, in Balenciaga Couture and jewelry by Maria Tash, showed up with her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, who sported a colourful ERL creation.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Canada was represented by Shawn Mendes (in Michael Kors), Justin Bieber (in Drew House) and Grimes.

Angela Weiss / AFP/Getty Images (left); Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

Male music stars included Jack Harlow (in Tommy Hilfiger), Chance the Rapper, Kid Cudi, Ben Platt, Leon Bridges (in Bode), Maluma (in Versace) and Frank Ocean (in Homer and accompanied by his neon green roboto Cody). Both Finneas and Lil Nas X wore Givenchy – with the latter stealing the show with his C3P0-inspired look.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Troye Sivan went in a black ALTU dress accessorized with a Cartier necklace, a leather armband and dramatic Rick Owen footwear. "I just wanted to be hot," he told Keke Palmer.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images