Music Stars Shine Bright At Met Gala

Music stars of different genres, generations and genders were in New York City on Monday night for the Met Gala, which paid tribute to the late fashion designer and Chanel creative director Karl Lagerfield.

There was Doja Cat (in silver Oscar de la Renta) and Bad Bunny (in custom backless Jacquemus) as well as Ice Spice (in Balmain), Jennie from BLACKPINK (in vintage Chanel) and Lil Nas X (in not much more than body paint by Pat McGrath).

Fashionable as always – and fashionably late – was Rihanna, who arrived with her baby bump and beau A$AP Rocky.

Dua Lipa, co-chair of this year’s Met Gala, wore a Lagerfeld couture dress (showcased on the runway in the ‘90s by Claudia Schiffer) with jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

Lil Nas X at the Met Gala. Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Also turning heads on the carpet were Olivia Rodrigo (in Thom Browne), Billie Eilish (in Simone Rocha and accessorized by her brother Finneas), Phoebe Bridgers (in Tory Burch) and Lizzo (in Chanel).

Just as dazzling were women like Halle Berry, Rita Ora, Tems, Erykah Badu, FKA Twigs and Janelle Monáe and men like Jack Harlow, Usher, Josh Groban, Ben Platt and Burna Boy.

The list of hip hop fashionistas included Cardi B, Diddy, Pusha T and Yung Miami while Latin music was repped by the likes of Anitta and Maluma. There were icons (Jennifer Lopez, David Byrne, Mary J. Blige), newcomers (Kim Petras, Conan Gray, Ava Max) and even a little bit of country (Keith Urban).

Check out some of the highlights:

IMMACULATE looks from Dua Lipa and Phoebe Bridgers #MetGala pic.twitter.com/xeUSO6u5gp — iHeartRadio Canada (@iHeartRadioCA) May 1, 2023