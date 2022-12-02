Musical Based On Britney Spears Songs Heading To Broadway

A musical built around the songs of Britney Spears will open on Broadway next summer.

Once Upon a One More Time is scheduled to premiere at the Marquis Theatre on June 23. Previews begin May 13.

The musical features storybook characters like Snow White, Cinderella, Rapunzel, Sleeping Beauty and the Little Mermaid and uses Spears hits like “Oops!... I Did It Again,” “Circus,” “Toxic,” “Womanizer” and, of course, “…Baby One More Time.”

Once Upon a One More Time had its world premiere in Washington, D.C. last November and ran until Jan. 9, 2022.

Spears, who did not write most of her hits, is not involved in the production. She reportedly attended a reading of the musical in 2019 and was quoted by Playbill as saying: “I’m so excited to have a musical with my songs—especially one that takes place in such a magical world filled with characters that I grew up on, who I love and adore. This is a dream come true for me!”