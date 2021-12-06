Musician, 'AGT' Hopeful Jay Jay Phillips Dies Of COVID-19

Metal musician and three-time America’s Got Talent contestant Jay Jay Phillips died late last month of complications of COVID-19. He was 30.

Phillips’ band Mettal Maffia shared the news in a Nov. 29 Facebook post and later paid tribute on Instagram.

“It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it,” read the message. “We miss you brother, every second of every minute, of every day. Thank you for teaching us all to laugh a little more. Rock in Paradise.”

According to TMZ, Phillips' girlfriend and mother found him dead inside his father’s home on Nov. 25. His father was reportedly hospitalized with COVID-19.

Phillips was reportedly unvaccinated.

The Ohio-based keyboardist auditioned on Season 4 of AGT in 2009 with an original piece of music but was not put through to the next round of competition. He auditioned again on Season 8 in 2013 but his performance did not make the broadcast.

In 2017, Phillips auditioned for Season 12 with his take on “I Hate Myself for Loving You" by Joan Jett & the Blackhearts. He advanced in the competition but was cut by the judges after a performance of “Rock You Like a Hurricane” by Scorpions.