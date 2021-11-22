Musician Billy Hinsche Dies At 70

Musician Billy Hinsche, who toured with The Beach Boys for decades, died Saturday of lung cancer. He was 70.

In an eerie coincidence, Hinsche’s mother Celia also died Saturday, at 95.

“We lost a great friend, family member, and forever member of The Beach Boys band on Saturday,” Beach Boys co-founder Mike Love tweeted. “We’ll miss him greatly.

“The world misses you Billy, we were better for having your spirit, laughter, Talent, Friendship & Love. RIP Friend. We Love You Always.”

Brian Wilson shared a photo of he and Hinsche that he captioned “Love & Mercy Billy Hinsche.”

He played on a dozen albums by The Beach Boys between 1972 and 1996 and toured with the band in the 1970s and again from 1982 to 1996.

According to his website, Hinsche provided backing vocals on Elton John’s “Don’t Let the Sun Go Down on Me” as well as songs by Warren Zevon and Joan Jett. He also recorded his own music and, in the ‘60s, toured the U.S. and Canada as one-third of the trio Dino, Desi & Billy.